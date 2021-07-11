MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is adding an esports team to its lineup, officials announced recently.
The college already had partnered with the Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma to host an esports club for the 2020-21 school year. The club now has grown to 25 members under the direction of Elizabeth Flees and Thales Vilar.
The NEO esports team is governed by the National Junior College Athletics Association Esports. Students on NEO's esports team can compete in video games such as Call of Duty, Valorant, Overwatch, Super Smash Brothers, Hearthstone, Rocket League and NBA 2K21.
“The NEO esports team launch is exciting news for students who have not had the chance to participate in other sports before or haven’t found their community,” said Vilar, one of the managers of the team, in a statement. “In addition to competition, our students are learning teamwork, communication, computer skills and much more as they prepare for the workforce.”
NEO has signed its first esports student-athlete: Carsen Bower, who will receive a full-tuition scholarship. Bower is from Gentry, Arkansas, where he competed on the Gentry High School esports team.
“I am super excited for what NEO has to offer me in the future, both academically and competitively,” Bower said in a statement. “I’m happy to be joining the family and can't wait to see what we can accomplish together in the future.”
The home of NEO esports is the Buffalo Run Casino and Resort esports lab, which has 35 computers and 13 consoles. The lab is set up by Contender eSports, serving as the jersey sponsors for NEO.
The public can watch NEO esports competitions on Twitch TV at twitch.tv/norsemen_esports.
NEO is joining the wave of popularity of esports as official parts of college and university campuses. In 2019, Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri, also introduced an esports team to compete at the collegiate level.
