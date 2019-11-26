MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College has announced three finalists in its search for its next president, and a final decision could come as early as next month.
The final three candidates are:
• Melissa K. Mahan, vice president for student affairs at Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
• R. Mark Rasor, vice president for fiscal affairs at NEO.
• Kyle J. Stafford, vice president of university advancement at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant.
All three will have the opportunity to meet with a variety of NEO groups on campus on Wednesday, Dec. 4, before being interviewed by the A&M Board of Regents on Thursday, Dec. 5, said Tucker Link, board chairman.
A decision could follow shortly afterward, as the board is scheduled to meet on Friday, Dec. 6, on the Langston University campus, he said.
"We had a very strong pool of applicants and are especially pleased with these three finalists," Link said in a statement from the college. "During this process, it has become even more obvious that the future is very bright for NEO."
The three finalists were selected with help from a search committee that included representatives from the board, faculty, students, staff, administration, alumni and community members.
"This is a time-consuming and important process," said Jarold Callahan, the search committee chairman. "I cannot say enough about the care and professionalism that has gone into finding the right candidate for this job."
The new president will succeed Jeff Hale, who retired in September after 11 years in the college's top position. Rasor, one of the three finalists, is serving as interim president.
