MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College has been awarded a $50,000 grant to continue its effort to combat the opioid crisis.
The grant, which was first received by NEO in 2019, will help develop communication and outreach programs to train students, staff and faculty in culturally responsive approaches to identifying and treating opioid abuse.
Some funding has already gone toward several training sessions, NEO officials said. Staff have participated in sessions focusing on the prevalence of substance dependency in individuals with adverse childhood experiences. Officials say they hope that will in turn offer resources to students who may turn to substance abuse coping mechanisms, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The pandemic has limited our ability to host in-person training, but we've been able to conduct some impactful initiatives that prepare our staff and faculty to support students," said Rachel Lloyd, Title III grant coordinator at NEO, in a statement. "We've also been able to reach out to experts in motivation and healthy coping to engage our students."
The grant was awarded through the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education's State Opioid Response Grant program.
Oklahoma has made strides in recent years to combat opioid dependency and death, but providers still prescribed opioids for nearly 80 per every 100 people in 2018, according to information provided by NEO from the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
In 2019, nearly 50,000 people in the U.S. died of overdoses involving opioids, including prescription pain relievers, heroin and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, NIDA said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the total "economic burden" of prescription opioid misuse alone in the U.S. is $78.5 billion a year, including the costs of health care, lost productivity, addiction treatment and criminal justice involvement, according to NIDA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.