MIAMI, Okla. — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College art department will feature a graduating art student special exhibit through Thursday in the Charles Banks Wilson Gallery in Kah-Ne Hall.
The exhibit will feature the artwork of Drew Allen, of Vinita, who is interested in how geometric designs and colors can be used; Hayley Holloran, of Afton, who specializes in comic-style characters; Michael O’Nevins, of Grove, who enjoys contour line drawing; and Briana Witham, of Miami, whose favorite medium is acrylic paint.
NEO staff and students have access to the exhibit from noon to 2 p.m.; the public is welcome to visit from 2 to 4 p.m. Guests must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
