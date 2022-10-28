MIAMI, Okla. — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Development Foundation will host a fundraising gala titled "The Greatest Show" beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Student Activity Center.
Money raised from auction items and ticket sales directly benefits students through scholarships, and all other donations at the gala fund the annual special project selected by the foundation board. The focus this year is the NEO Fine Arts Center, with the goal to raise enough money to buy a projector and screen that will allow the college to show digital content.
An RSVP or ticket purchase is required. Individual tickets are $125 and can be purchased online at one.bidpal.net/gogoneo22.
Details: 918-540-6211.
