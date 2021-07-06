MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College will host a farewell fundraiser honoring softball coach Eric Iverson on Saturday, July 31. Iverson is set to retire after 26 years as head coach, 30 years with NEO, and more than 1,100 wins, the most in NEO history.
During his tenure, Iverson coached 48 seasons of softball, volleyball and baseball. Iverson plans to remain involved in NEO athletics as a development officer focused on program fundraising.
The fundraiser will take place in the Calcagno Family Ballroom beginning at 4:30 p.m., with dinner following at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person; seating is limited.
Reserve a seat by Thursday, July 22, by contacting Lisa Severe at lsevere@neo.edu or 918-540-6327.
