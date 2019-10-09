MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College has been selected to join "Degrees When Due," a national initiative of the Institute for Higher Education Policy.
As one of eight colleges and universities selected from Oklahoma, NEO will participate in best practices in degree reclamation and will provide targeted support while re-engaging students who have paused or stopped their studies. Oklahoma is one of 20 states participating in the nationwide initiative.
Other Oklahoma institutions participating include Connors State College, Murray State College, Northeastern State University, Oklahoma City Community College, Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Redlands Community College and the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
