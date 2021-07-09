MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College will keep tuition and mandatory fees flat for the second year in a row, officials recently announced.
The general tuition rate for undergraduate Oklahoma residents is $99 per credit hour. Tuition plus mandatory fees, such as student activity, student health and library fees, comes to $163.75 per credit hour.
The undergraduate out-of-state tuition rate is $205 per credit hour. With mandatory fees, that amount comes to $368.75 per credit hour.
College officials did approve a 3.1% increase for some food service options.
“It has been a tough year for everyone involved in education, and we felt it was in the best interest of students and their families to hold tuition flat as we rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kyle Stafford, NEO president, in a statement. “We appreciate our legislators for their work to increase state appropriations for higher education, which helped make this possible.”
State appropriations increased a little more than 4.5% for fiscal year 2022, translating to an increase of approximately $300,000 for NEO. More than 85% of NEO students receive some form of financial assistance, and federal financial aid limits have increased for the 2021-22 school year.
“We are committed to quality, affordable and face-to-face courses,” Stafford said in the statement. “We are excited to resume normal operations and a full schedule of activities.”
NEO will start its fall semester on Aug. 23. Enrollment is available now at gogo.neo.edu.
Missouri Southern State University in Joplin in the fall will increase tuition by 4%, adding $10 more per credit hour. Tuition and fees for undergraduate, in-state residents will be $258.73 per credit hour. Tuition and fees for undergraduate, out-of-state students will be $529.86 per credit hour.
At Pittsburg (Kansas) State University, undergraduate tuition will remain the same as last year, with in-state, undergraduate tuition at $2,918 per semester under the university’s flat-rate tuition model.
Tuition at Crowder College in Neosho will increase slightly from $95 to $97 per credit hour for in-district students, and from $154 to $160 per credit hour for out-of-district students.
