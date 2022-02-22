MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College has partnered with the Scholars for Excellence in Child Care Program, which offers scholarships to cover books and partial tuition for eligible child care professionals.
In addition, Scholars of Excellence provides stipends ranging from $800 to $2,000 for completing eligible credentials. To qualify, professionals must work in a qualifying child care facility for three months and work at least 30 hours per week with children.
The program provides a sequential professional development path for teachers, directors and home child care providers. The scholar coordinator also provides support while students are taking courses by helping them apply for scholarships, providing academic advisement and enrollment assistance, and connecting students to resources that will help them succeed.
“Earning a credential with the scholars program provides child care professionals with increased knowledge, confidence and a sense of accomplishment toward their career goals,” said Sharon Brown, NEO Scholars for Excellence coordinator.
Details: 918-540-6172, bshar@neo.edu.
