MIAMI, Okla. — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College theater program will present "Into the Woods" May 4-6 in the Fine Arts Center on campus.
"Into the Woods" is James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning mashup of the Brothers Grimm stories in one epic fairytale. The cast includes NEO alum Kristie Harris, who will play the role of the Giantess alongside her three children cast in separate roles.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 4-6, with a 12:30 p.m. matinee performance on Saturday, May 6. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for teens. Admission is free for NEO students, employees and Presidential Partners.
Details: 918-540-6181.
