MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College will present "Ragnarök," an interactive musical experience, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Fine Arts Center on campus.
The concert will include performances by the concert band, jazz band, marching band and drumline under the direction of NEO band director Adam Compton, and performances by the choir under the direction of Tatiana Taylor. The choir will also perform a new song written and composed by NEO student Goldie Snow.
Tickets are $5 at the door for general admission, cash only. "Ragnarök" is free for NEO students and employees and for children 12 and younger.
Details: 918-540-6280.
