MIAMI, Okla. — A panel to be held Friday at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in recognition of Constitution Day will focus on the interaction between the U.S. and federally recognized sovereign Indigenous tribes and nations.
The panel will begin at 1 p.m. in the Commons Hall auditorium on the NEO campus. Panelists are Chairman Joseph Byrd of the Quapaw Nation, Chief Doug Lankford of the Miami Nation and Cynthia Donohue Bauer, coordinator for the NEO American Indian Center for Excellence.
"Each year, colleges and universities around the nation highlight the United States Constitution," said Jordan Adams, NEO social sciences instructor, in a statement. "Northeast Oklahoma is at the epicenter of federal government relations with sovereign Native tribes and nations. I am excited to bring together this panel of leaders who have a firsthand perspective on that evolving relationship."
In accordance with federal law, all higher education institutions commemorate the anniversary of the signing of the Constitution, which originally took place Sept 17, 1787, in Philadelphia.
Details: bpatterson@neo.edu.
