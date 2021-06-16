MIAMI, Okla. — The directors of the choir and theater programs at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College will host a one-day workshop for high school students and recent high school graduates.
The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and will provide students with a choir or theater option.
The cost is $45 per person and includes lunch. Federal and institutional financial aid does not apply, but high school drama, choir or activity funds may cover the cost of attendance. Waivers may also be available for those who qualify.
Registration: theatre.neo.edu/rsvp.
