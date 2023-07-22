MIAMI, Okla. — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College theater department will present "PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic."
The show follows the "Puffs," who just happened to be there when a certain boy wizard went to a certain wizard school and conquered evil.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 27-29, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, in the NEO Fine Arts Center.
Tickets are available at the door and are $10 for adults and $5 for teens. Admission is free for NEO students, employees and Presidential Partners.
The production contains flashing lights, fog, and adult humor and language. It is directed by NEO alumna Anna Seat.
Details: 918-540-6181.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.