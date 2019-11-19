MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College students will benefit from outreach services and assistance related to opioid abuse through a new partnership with Quapaw Counseling Services.
A $54,000 Oklahoma Opioid Response Higher Education Community Outreach grant awarded to NEO earlier this year will support the partnership. It allows for Quapaw Counseling Services representatives to visit NEO classrooms during the current academic year to educate students on the risks of opioids.
Counselors also will be able to meet directly with resident assistants living on campus and educate them on Narcan, which can treat overdoses in emergencies. And students and employees will have access to comprehensive testing and treatment services, one-on-one counseling and medically assistant treatment, the college said.
"Our main concern is that today's young adults are unaware of the severity of opioid abuse and the repercussions that follow," said Jennifer Osburn, the grant coordinator and campus nurse, in a statement. "This grant provides the resources and expertise to increase education around opioids and decrease cases of misuse. It also allows us to build a quality relationship with community services."
Opioid-related deaths in Oklahoma have declined in recent years, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. In 2017, there were 388 overdose deaths involving opioids in the state — a rate of 10.2 deaths per 100,000 people, compared with the national rate of 14.6 deaths per 100,000 people. The rate of overdose deaths involving opioid prescriptions has also declined from 11.8 deaths per 100,000 people in 2012 to 6.7 deaths per 100,000 people in 2017, the national institute said.
But deaths involving synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl, have remained steady in Oklahoma since 2010, with 102 deaths reported in 2017. And Oklahoma deaths involving heroin have increased threefold — from 17 deaths in 2011 to 61 deaths in 2017, the national institute said.
"We are very pleased to partner with NEO A&M College and to provide services to both students and employees for any substance abuse and mental health issues they may be experiencing," said Leslie Bissell, of Quapaw Counseling Services, in a statement released through the college. "The Quapaw Nation strives to provide quality services to both native and non-native alike in order to benefit not only the individual, but the community as a whole."
Need help?
For more information, NEO students and employees should contact campus nurse Jennifer Osburn at 918-540-6298 or campus counselor Lori Kurtz at 918-540-6229. Round-the-clock assistance is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 800-662-4357.
