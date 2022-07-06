NEOSHO, Mo. — Work could begin in the fall to remove a drowning hazard at Lime Kiln Park on Shoal Creek.
The Neosho City Council on Tuesday approved a construction bid to fill in the dam at Lime Kiln Park and replace it with a series of rapids. In development since 2019, the project will fill in a drowning hazard and allow native aquatic species to travel back upstream, while keeping the dam intact for the city's water supply.
The council chose a bid of $474,292 from Granger Dirtworks, of Neosho, with a 5-0 vote. Council members Ashton Robinson and Charles Collinsworth were absent from the meeting.
A contract is expected to be considered during upcoming meetings. If that contract is approved and signed, work could begin as soon as this autumn.
"We know that the lowest flow of the creek happens in August, September, October," said Richard Leavens, the city's director of Development Services. "According to the engineers, the construction will not be difficult. We just have to wait for the flow-down."
Built on Shoal Creek in northern Neosho, the low-head dam stretches across the creek's banks. Engineers and paddlers say these types of dams are particularly dangerous. The website practical.engineering calls a low-head dam "a drowning machine."
When water levels are low, the dams are not as hazardous. But when water increases after rains, the spillover creates a vortex on the downstream side that is difficult to escape, making rescue attempts almost impossible.
The dam has been cited in the deaths of five people since 2015. In May 2021, 12-year-old Kaylin Brown was lost to the waters, with her body being discovered more than 3 miles downstream four days later. Taylor Hicks, 34, died of injuries sustained while trying to rescue Brown.
The project calls for creating a rock ramp on the downstream side of the dam. The ramp would fill in the drop that causes the vortex and create a rocky rapids area that extends for about 220 feet.
In 2020, a paddling expert said that under the standard water classification used by canoeists and kayakers, the project would create Class 2 rapids, which would not present difficulty for paddlers with intermediate abilities. Such rapids are marked by medium to quick flowing water, regular waves, and clear and open passages between rocks and ledges.
Conservationists say the rapids would allow downstream species to migrate upstream, including endangered and threatened mussels.
Funding for the project comes from a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grant. Scott Hamilton, a biologist with the department, said in 2020 that the project is part of a focus to restore Shoal Creek to its state before mining activity occurred.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.