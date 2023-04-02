NEOSHO, Mo — Neosho voters get to weigh in Tuesday on the school district’s most recent bond proposal — a $14 million package with a new building for agriculture as its centerpiece.
While several hundred students are enrolled in ag classes, there could have been more, said Superintendent Jim Cummins.
“What we know already is that we have turned 100 students away from ag who would like to be in the program, but we just don’t have room for another instructor, and the current instructors are taking a few more students in their classes than they normally would,” he said.
The new ag center, projected to cost about $8 million, would offer more space and modern technology, and it would be built where land is plentiful and already being used for agricultural purposes, Cummin said. The high school’s ag center, built decades ago, is landlocked, but land surrounding the junior high, at 14646 Kodiak Road, is already being used for hay and cattle production.
If approved, the district plans to add more ag-related freshman classes and upper-level classes such as construction or mechanics. The new center would also offer capability for instruction in meat processing.
The proposed building, which also will allow for growth in enrollment at the the junior high level, will contain various lab opportunities, such as meat science lab, animal science lab and plant science lab.
“The growing trend among many schools is helping students get a full understanding of not just plant and animal science but also food science because people eat out more and home cooking is not the norm like it was years ago,” Cummins said.
“The food industry has grown tremendously and how do we meet the needs and production for that?” he asked. “An understanding of how an animal is processed through to the packaging and sale is one of the goals that they have.”
Moving the program to a new building will also impact and allow growth for other existing programs.
“The space created when the ag program moves will allow us to turn that space into something that will potentially allow us to expand our business production class or our ROTC program, which is bursting at the seams,” he said.
The bonds would also pay for a handful of other projects around the district, including improvements at the high school, transportation building, elementary playgrounds and libraries and the purchase of land the district currently leases.
“A quiet benefactor of all this is the Family and Consumer Science program,” Cummins said. “We will be upgrading all of those kitchens because a lot of those are several decades old.”
Approval of the bond issue would not increase the district’s debt-service levy of 64 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, but it would extend that rate by six years to 2043. The owner of a $100,000 home pays $706.80 annually in school taxes under the district’s total levy of $3.72. The issue would require a 57.1% vote majority for passage.
Cummins said the district has been working to get the word out in advance of the election.
“We have held two separate public information meetings and really tried to promote the project, with not great attendance, but we also use push notifications to families with students,” he said.
Help also has come from area ag organizations and their campaign committee, which has met with various groups, attended different community functions, distributed yard signs, and created different promotional signage and videos. The campaign committee also plans to make calls Sunday afternoon to supporters as a reminder to vote on Tuesday.
“I feel good from the standpoint that we have not had any real opposition to the bond proposal,” Cummins added. “I think that people have seen that the things that we asked for with the Junior High and the projects we asked for in 2020, we have done and stayed within our budget. We have made positive momentum. This is our first opportunity to vote in projects without having to raise taxes and that is exciting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.