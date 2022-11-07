NEOSHO, Mo. — American Legion Post 163 and VFW Post 4142 of Neosho on Saturday celebrated the efforts of a 10-year-old Stella girl.
Alena Anderson, a student at Triway Elementary in Stella, and daughter of Mindy and Charles Anderson, had no idea that she would be the center of attention during a special event held at the Neosho VFW hall.
Mike Birthelmer, American Legion post commander, and Vivian Patterson, American Legion Auxiliary vice president, asked Alena to come forward and be honored with the American Legion Auxiliary Good Deed Award and a certificate of appreciation for more than 30 hours of community service.
“Alena has grown up knowing about the American Legion and the auxiliary,” said her mother, Mindy Anderson. “Her nanny, Michelle Henning of Bentonville (Arkansas), has babysat Alena since she was 5 months old and took Alena to many American Legion functions over the years.”
Alena has been a member of the Junior Auxiliary for six years. In July, she helped raise donations of school supplies for children in the Centerton, Arkansas, school district, volunteering a total of 30 hours.
When asked what she likes about the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary, Alena said: “I like them because they are nice people, they help others a lot and they served our country.”
Recently, Alena also had 17 inches of her hair cut off for the Wigs for Kids organization.
“Alena just has a good soul,” her mother said. “She loves to read and has quite a large library in her room. One day, she said she wanted to donate books to the Triway school library, and she gave them 250 books.”
Alena said she aspires to be a scientist and help others.
“I like to help other kids in need, and helping makes me feel good inside,” Alena said. “Next, I want to start recycling and picking up trash.”
For both Birthelmer and Patterson, recognizing youths who willingly serve others is part of the mission of the American Legion.
“We serve our fellow veterans and their families, but we also serve the communities where we live, and we want to encourage young people to do things as individuals and community members,” Birthelmer said. “Alena demonstrates this very well.”
