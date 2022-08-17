NEOSHO, Mo. — In advance of its upcoming fiscal year, the city of Neosho gave initial approval to a round of grants for area groups putting on events that drive tourism.
The Neosho City Council approved $82,998 in grants Tuesday during its regular meeting. The grants will be funded by projected revenues from the city’s hotel-motel tax, and included in the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins Oct. 1.
Grants initially approved include:
• $15,000 for the Celebrate Neosho event.
• $15,000 for a fireworks display to be held as part of the Celebrate Neosho event.
• $15,000 for the city’s annual Fall Festival.
• $20,000 for a marketing agreement with the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce.
• $3,500 for advertising on billboards.
• $3,600 for the Little Big Show Disc Golf tournament.
• $8,898 for the Art Con event.
• $2,000 for the Crowder College Roughrider Scholarship Rodeo.
Left out of the proposal was a projected $7,500 for the Neosho Holiday Classic basketball tournament. According to documentation from the city of Neosho, tournament organizer Branco Enterprises had not yet requested a specific amount; an amount of $7,500 was recommended by the city’s events committee.
Council members said during Tuesday’s meeting that they were hesitant to award the grant based on questions over what the city would see as a return on the investment.
The grant was a subject of controversy for a few months over the past year, with council members unable to agree on the expenditure over the course of several meetings, until an expenditure of $7,500 was agreed to in April. Council members turned down an original request of $15,000 over concerns that the tournament was not using local lodging.
The hotel-motel tax was established by Neosho voters in 2006. The city assesses a 4% tax on anyone seeking sleeping accommodations at a hotel, motel or tourist court, according to the city’s code of ordinances.
The code offers plenty of leeway on how that money can be spent, as long as it is connected to expenditures that “publicize, advertise and promote tourism and conventions, lodging and other related activities in the city.” According to the city code, city staff members must present to the council a list of recommended expenditures for the tax revenues by Aug. 31 of each year.
The council has some leeway about approving additional expenditures. The council is expected to address the budget in upcoming meetings, in anticipation of its approval before Oct. 1. Additionally, the council has the ability to award grants retroactively, just as it did this year with money for the Holiday Classic, awarded months after the tournament concluded in December.
City Manager David Kennedy said during Tuesday’s meeting that the city is projecting hotel-motel tax revenues of more than $95,000 in the upcoming fiscal year, and that the hotel-motel tax fund is projected to have a balance of more than $300,000.
In other meeting business:
• The council voted 7-0 to keep the city’s property tax levy at the same amount for the upcoming fiscal year. The levy for city property owners will remain at 35.23 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The measure was approved on an emergency basis.
• The city will create a golf course manager position, separating the day-to-day responsibility of overseeing the city’s golf course from the director of the parks and recreation department.
The position will require an additional $63,000 for the golf course’s budget, and would decrease salaries for parks employees by about $5,000, according to documentation from the city.
