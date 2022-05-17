NEOSHO, Mo. — With newly approved contracts for its police and fire departments, the city of Neosho hopes to attract new applicants.
The Neosho City Council on Tuesday night granted initial approval to creating employment agreements that help encourage people to apply for police officer and firefighter positions by offering on-the-job training.
The agreements were approved with two, separate unanimous votes from council members. They are expected to be made final during an upcoming meeting.
The agreements allow the city to hire applicants for its police and fire departments who have not yet received required training for the positions. Once hired, a new employee working under the agreement would then begin the required training.
The city would pay training costs upfront, then the applicant would pay the city back month by month over the course of the agreement. If an employee resigns, transfers or is unable to earn required certification, then the employee would be required to pay back the cost of the training.
The intent is to attract new employees for filling shortages while preventing interdepartmental transfers.
“None of us like to be a steppingstone,” fire Chief Aaron Houk said during the council meeting. “I believe this will help us hire local people and keep them local.”
While the essence of the contracts is the same, the lengths and terms differ between the police and fire departments:
• The police officer agreement extends for 36 months and includes a provision where the amount to be paid back is prorated based on the number of months that have been worked. It calls for employees to attend the course offered at Missouri Southern State University through its Law Enforcement Academy, which runs for a semester.
• The firefighter agreement extends for 24 months and has no prorating. It requires completion of the firefighter 1 and 2 and hazardous materials certifications from the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
Both of the city’s departments face staffing shortages. Police Chief Jason Baird said Tuesday his department is down three officers, and Houk said his department is down two firefighters.
Attending the training sessions and earning certification would essentially become a new hires’ full-time job, under the agreement. They would not be allowed to work on-duty until proper certification is earned.
“This addresses people who may want to change careers, but they feel like they cannot afford to take time away for training,” Baird said during an April meeting where the concept was discussed.
Other towns, including Joplin, have established similar programs.
