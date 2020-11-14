NEOSHO, Mo. — When finished, Neosho High School’s new performing arts center will be big and modern enough to draw small touring events.
The Neosho Board of Education recently approved a building plan and budget for the center, which is the largest in a package of projects approved by voters in June. The center’s total estimated cost will be more than $16 million, and it will include a theater with a flyloft, orchestra pit and acoustic treatments.
“With the theatrical (features) and acoustics, outside productions could consider us a potential stop,” Superintendent Jim Cummins said. “We won’t get ‘Cats’ or ‘The Lion King,’ or other shows with extravagant sets, but there are other touring shows we could get.”
Planned for the north side of Neosho High School, the theater will be set in an east-west direction with the stage at the east end. The building plan calls for a loading and staging area on that east end, enabling circular motion in the backstage area to accommodate theater productions and show choir competitions.
The 36,130-square-foot footprint of the expansion will allow for the construction of a new band room equipped with storage rooms and practice rooms, as well as dressing rooms and a scene shop for the theater program behind the stage. It will also have its own public restrooms and green room to accommodate additional concerts.
The building plan also calls for the renovation of the school’s current choir and band rooms into a larger choir room.
The new building will require the relocation of a portion of Hill Street, which will be moved northward to align with West Patterson Street on the western side of Neosho Boulevard.
The designs represent some of the more state-of-the-art features that board members have sought, and the board has expressed a willingness to dip into reserves in order to pay for them, Cummins said. They also incorporate feedback from teachers and community members invested in the high school’s performance arts programs.
“There have been either three or four meetings with each of the departments,” Cummins said. “We met with them, asked what they were looking for and made modifications. They have been involved every step of the way.”
The arts center is the biggest project in a series of building upgrades that voters approved as part of a 39-cent levy increase.
With the levy in place, the district has set up lease-purchase transactions that will fund up to $22.5 million for the performing arts center, as well as a new field house, indoor training center and storm shelters at the four remaining buildings without them.
But the final price of those projects is expected to surpass that number — to about $30 million, Cummins said. The district is seeking naming partnerships and has applied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for funding assistance for a safe room at Benton Elementary School.
Still, money out of the district’s reserves will be used to complete the list of projects voters approved. To that point, the board also approved a $2.7 million transfer from its operating reserves fund to its capital reserves fund.
Cummins said that transfer, a routine annual transfer, will fund some of the construction costs. But with a locker room renovation for the high school on the construction timeline, another similar transfer is expected next year, he said.
The district remains on track for a 2022 completion of the performing arts center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.