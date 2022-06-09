NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho Board of Education members say they remain puzzled why they were subpoenaed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt over student surveys because parents were notified about the surveys and were given the opportunity to opt their children out.
"I can only speak for myself, but I've had some conversations with other board members," board President Jonathan Russell said. "I am a little baffled as to why we were included. I can only speculate as to why because I don't know for sure."
The district on Thursday issued a response to the subpoena, which accused the Neosho district and six other school districts of using student surveys that “asked students about their parents’ political beliefs and parents’ income levels, and included racially biased questions," according to a news release from the attorney general's office.
According to the district's statement, students in two age groups were given surveys at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. In response to parent requests for the district to help develop soft skills, the district issued surveys that covered social-emotional learning skills. Copies of those surveys were released by the district.
The surveys asked questions that covered five foundational skills, according to the statement: growth mindset, self-efficacy, self-management, social awareness and grit. Superintendent Jim Cummins said the purpose of the surveys was to help assess how the district could meet student needs.
"We stand behind the fact that we used surveys for putting resources behind things that support our kids," Cummins said.
The surveys did not appear to carry any questions dealing with political beliefs, income levels or racially based questions. Parents were informed of the surveys in May and were given the opportunity to opt out, according to the statement.
The surveys were developed by Panorama Education, an education technology company named in the attorney general's news release but without any sort of behavior being attributed to it. Globe attempts to obtain comment from the attorney general's office were unsuccessful.
The others cited in the subpoena included urban districts of Lee's Summit, Springfield, Jefferson City and Webster Groves, some of which the attorney general's office has previously sparred with regarding enforcement of mask policies. Schmitt's office has sued a number of districts over masking policies during the pandemic.
Schmitt is running for the U.S. Senate in a crowded GOP field to succeed Sen. Roy Blunt. Legal actions against school districts appear to have become a focus of his campaign. He recently launching Students First Initiative, which asks parents to note concerns about school curricula.
Schmitt’s office in April asked for all emails sent between Russell and the Missouri School Boards’ Association during July and August, as well as all emails sent or received by Russell that include “critical race theory,” “CRT” or “equity.”
Russell said the district replied to the request within the terms of the law.
According to its creators, critical race theory is a tool for analyzing the effectiveness of laws and history through the lens of racism. It is a concept used in high-level collegiate courses; it is not a part of elementary or secondary curricula in Missouri.
The concept is not being taught in Neosho classrooms, according to the district's statement. Russell said that he has asked his own questions of district personnel to ensure that the concept isn't in Neosho's curriculum and has also heard from parents asking the same question.
"I have asked in the past, and it's not part of what we teach," Russell said. "It is still a hot-button issue, but at one point it was a little hotter. I was getting a lot of questions from parents."
