NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Board of Education during its regular meeting on Monday swore in returning members from the April 6 election and chose its new officers for the next year.
Jonathan Russell was elected as president of the board, Steffen Wiest was selected as vice president and Dan Haskins was chosen to repeat his position as secretary.
After reforming, the board selected the firm FiredUP Consulting Group to help guide development of the district's Comprehensive School Improvement Plan for 2022 to 2027. Kevin Daniel, founder and president of the firm, will lead the planning effort as part of a contract worth up to $9,750.
The bulk of the firm's work will be done in the first half of 2022. The process will include input from a variety of stakeholders of the school district, and is expected to be formally approved by the board in May of 2022.
