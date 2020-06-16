NEOSHO, Mo. — In its first meeting after the June 2 municipal elections, the Neosho Board of Education on Monday night swore in members that won elections, elected a new leader and received an update about how long it will take to complete projects funded by a successful election measure.
Voters returned incumbents Kim Wood and David Steele and chose newcomer Melissa Wright on June 2 to fill three-year seats on the board. Former board member Brett Day, who did not run for reelection, was recognized and thanked for his nine years of service on the board.
Wood, who was elected to her third term, was elected as the board's new president with a 6-0 vote. Jonathan Russell was named as vice president, also with a 6-0 vote.
Superintendent Jim Cummins updated the board about the timeline for completing construction projects attached to a levy increase that voters approved by a slim majority. The district asked for a 39-cent levy increase in the June 2 election. It passed 1,954 to 1,895 votes, a margin of 50.76%.
After the election, the district shifted gears from conceptual designs to developing actual blueprints.
An initial timeline calls for having all of the projects in the ballot issue completed by 2022, Cummins said:
• Concrete-based safe rooms should be completed by spring of next year, and steel-based safe rooms should be done in early fall. Completion of this portion would provide a safe room at every school in the district.
• A new performing arts center for Neosho High School, which includes an up to 1,500-seat auditorium and classroom space for band students, is hoped for completion around 2021. This portion also includes renovations for choir and theater classrooms.
• Because it requires completion of the auditorium, locker room renovations inside the high school are hoped for completion by fall of 2022.
The board will take a much more in-depth look at the projects during an upcoming board retreat set for later this month. It is expected to determine a final budget for all the projects later this year. While the election issue is anticipated to raise up to $22 million, the board could decide to spend money out of reserves in order to complete the project, Cummins said.
