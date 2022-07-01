NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho residents may soon have another way to make payments for utility bills, court fines, rental fees and other city services.
The Neosho City Council last week selected a bid for a payment kiosk to be built at Cty Hall, located at 201 E. Main St. With a 7-0 vote, the council chose a bid from AdComp Systems Group worth $49,126.60.
On paper, the bid was not the least expensive. CityBase submitted a bid worth $39,600. Software update fees with CityBase were listed at $19,600 a year, compared with AdComp’s $6,182.60 a year. The difference would result in a three-year savings of about $32,000, said Finance Director Leslie Forest during the meeting.
City officials also cited favorable reviews of the company’s kiosks from other governmental agencies across the region, including the cities of Pittsburg, Kansas, and Pryor, Oklahoma.
A contract with AdComp is expected to be considered by the council during two upcoming meetings, for initial and final approval.
The kiosk would accept credit cards, checks and cash. It would be available to residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
But several things remain to be determined. One of those details deals with a coin dispenser — the city could opt to exclude one, meaning that customers who overpay using cash at the kiosk would receive change as a credit on their next bill, Forest said.
Another detail is the exact location. The city could install it on a wall of city hall, allowing secure access inside by city personnel, or in a drive-thru lane at the back of the building. Installation costs not covered in the bid would be less expensive with the drive-thru option.
Use of the kiosk would also include a 3% processing fee for using credit cards. That fee would be paid by the customer, in a manner similar to the city’s current online payment system.
