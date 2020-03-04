NEOSHO, Mo. — A plan to build bike trails at Morse Park was changed slightly as the Neosho City Council accepted a bid for its construction during its regular meeting on Tuesday night.
With a unanimous vote, the five council members selected a bid from Rogue Trails, based in Rogers, Arkansas, to build about 5 miles of bike trails and a bicycle playground for $265,152.
The bid was accepted without construction of a skills loop, a three-quarter-mile track equipped with various ramps intended to hone cyclists' abilities. Rogue Trails had bid construction of that feature at $28,260.
The budgeted amount for the project was $185,200, but City Manager David Kennedy said the shortfall can be made up through a trust fund worth $45,000 gifted to the city earmarked for project development at the park and from capital improvement funds.
And while the skills loop won't be built by Rogue Trails, city leaders believe it can still be built.
First, a new location for the loop must be discovered, said parks Director Clint Dalbom. Initial designs placed parts of the loop near the banks of Hickory Creek, north of the baseball fields.
"It floods there," Dalbom said. "That is a major flooding zone. We think we can find somewhere else to place the skills loop."
Dalbom said there is also enough interest in the loop that it could get built through volunteer or charitable efforts. If such an effort doesn't work out this year, the skills loop would be rolled into phase two of the trail system's construction. That phase calls for an additional 5 miles of trails at the park.
As for the first phase, it calls for the following components, according to documentation from the city:
• The Hilltop Chase trail, a half-mile connector with a target slope of 5% to 7%, a width of 2 to 4 feet and a corridor of 4 to 6 feet.
• The Rough Rider Ridge Trail, a 3.1-mile beginner, cross-country-style trail with smooth texture, a tread slope of 6% to 10%, width of 2 to 4 feet and corridor of 4 to 6 feet.
• The Lazy Boy Downhill, 1.25 miles of intermediate downhilll with 200 feet of elevation loss, declines of up to 25%, incorporation of natural dirt and rock features, width of 3 to 6 feet and corridor of 4 to 6 feet.
• Bicycle Playground, a series of self-contained loops with beginner skills features and space for developing basic riding skills.
A contract between Rogue Trails and the city is expected to be approved at a future meeting.
IOOF Cemetery decisions
The council made two more decisions regarding the IOOF Cemetery it acquired late last year.
• Members of a cemetery board were formalized and given term lengths. James Robert Carter and Karen Love will serve three-year terms, and Michelle Smith and Paul Richardson will serve two-year terms. Donna Greer was chosen as a representative of the Neosho-Newton County Library and will serve a one-year term.
• Without a vote, council members expressed a consensus that they were not interested in buying back plots of land from current plot owners. City Clerk Cheyenne Wright said during the meeting that individuals expressed interest in selling plots back to the city. While ideas about some sort of consignment procedure were discussed, council members backed off from that approach.
The cemetery, located at South and Freeman streets in Neosho, was transferred to city ownership after it fell into a condition of receivership.
An investigation into $18,901.02 in missing cemetery money was completed by Neosho police in September.
New Newton County Prosecutor Will Lynch said charges have yet to be filed in that case and that a large caseload is part of the delay. Lynch was recently appointed to the position after the previous prosecutor, Jake Skouby, was appointed to a circuit court judge position.
"Our office is still in the process of reviewing that charge and many other charges," Lynch said. "We hope to have a decision soon."
