NEOSHO, Mo. — Following through on a decision agreed to earlier in May, the Neosho City Council recently gave initial approval to discounting project fees by half for the Neosho School District. The 50% discount, which passed last week with a 7-0 vote, is expected to be formally approved during the council’s next meeting on June 1.
The school district is preparing to build a performing arts center on Neosho High School’s north side. The project, which calls for a 36,130-square-foot expansion of the building’s footprint, will require the relocation of Hill Street northward.
Earlier this month, the council rejected the school district’s proposal to waive all project fees in exchange for building sidewalks near schools and advertising at Bob Anderson Stadium. The council proposed a discount as a way to assist schools and maintain current infrastructure responsibilities.
The ordinance applies only to project fees, according to documentation — inspection and other fees will not be discounted. It reduces the normal project fee of $5 per $1,000 of construction costs only for the Neosho School District, meaning a commercial business or another educational institution would pay the full project fee.
With an estimated $32 million in construction planned, the district was facing project fees of around $160,000; if given final approval, that amount will drop to about $80,000.
In other meeting business last Tuesday, the council approved a contract with the engineering firm Allgeier, Martin and Associates to design plans for Lime Kiln Dam on Shoal Creek in northern Neosho. The contract, worth $134,000, will be paid with grant money from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The project calls for filling in the spillway of the low head dam and transforming it into rocky rapids of about 220 feet below the dam. The project, under development since 2019, would reduce a drowning hazard at the dam and allow fish to travel upstream and downstream in Shoal Creek.
Filling in behind the dam would also allow the city to continue using it for pooling drinking water.
Last week’s vote, for initial approval, was 7-0 in favor; formal approval is expected during the council’s next meeting.
The council also gave initial approval to a church’s request for closing roads downtown for a Eucharistic procession and picnic. St. Canera’s Catholic Church, 504 S. Washington St., asked for two closures set for Sunday, June 6, according to documentation from the city. They are:
• Closing a portion of Wood Street from 3-8 p.m. between the church’s property and High Street.
• Closing streets on the square from 4 to about 5 p.m. for a parade.
