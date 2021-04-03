NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho voters, after last year expanding their City Council from five to seven seats, on Tuesday will go about electing three candidates in contested races and one unopposed aspirant.
The list of candidates includes former members and newcomers alike.
• Three people, Charles Collinswoth, Kathi Pellegrin and Mitch Jarvis — have filed to run for one at-large seat with a three-year term.
• In Ward 2, Clyde B. Hopper and former Mayor Richard Davidson will run for a two-year seat.
• In Ward 3, former council member Jon Stephens and Julia James Humphrey will run for a single two-year seat.
• Ashton Robinson is unopposed and virtually assured of election to a Ward 1 three-year seat.
Collinsworth, 48, is a former mayor and member of the council with six years of experience on the panel. He did not run in 2017. He is currently employed with Marco Group and has also been a bus driver for the Neosho School District and an admissions coordinator for Wichita Technical Institute.
Pellegrin, 66, is a Neosho High School graduate who has recently moved back to the area after spending about 40 years living in Houston, Texas. She spent those 40 years working as a legal assistant for several law firms. This is her first run for the City Council.
Jarvis, 52, has been a United Methodist pastor for 17 years, the past five of which as pastor to Neosho United Methodist Church. He also is a former air traffic controller. This is his first run for the City Council.
Hopper, 77, is a Realtor with 35 years of experience, including 11 years as president of the Newton McDonald County Association of Realtors. He has also been a teacher and coach at Carl Junction and Winona high schools.
Davidson, 50, is also a former mayor and council member, serving for nine years (six as mayor) as well as a former member of the Neosho Board of Education. He is a co-founder and president of Marco Group, a Neosho manufacturing business that builds furniture components for educational and retail groups.
Stephens, 43, is once again running for the council, attempting to win his second term. He lost in 2020 to current member Tyler DeWitt. Stephens is the office manager for Signature Granite in Neosho and a Realtor with Realty Executives Tri-States.
Humphrey, 48, has worked for the University of Missouri’s Educare Project REACH since 2004 and also has worked for the United Way of Southwest Missouri and CASA of Northwest Arkansas. She was also an adjunct instructor for 12 years at Crowder College, helping the college develop its early childhood degree program.
