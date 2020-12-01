NEOSHO, Mo. — Two groups are asking the Neosho City Council for authority to provide a new home for a military helicopter that used to be displayed at Morse Park.
Officials with the Neosho Exchange Club and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4142 gave brief presentations to the council during its regular meeting Tuesday night and discussed how the helicopter could be displayed on their properties.
The Exchange Club maintains the Neosho Patriots Memorial, which includes a large American flag, at the intersection of Neosho Boulevard and U.S. Highway 60. The VFW post is located nearby, at 1412 Waldo Hatler Memorial Drive, near the Neosho Golf Course.
The Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter, commonly called a Huey, was used in Vietnam, said Clint Dalbom, the parks director. The U.S Army paid $273,000 for it, lent it to the city of Neosho for five years and then gave it to the city.
It was displayed in Morse Park being in the late '90s. In November, it was taken down for maintenance and repair.
Dalbom said a group that specializes in restoring military aircraft will arrive in January to help with the process.
"The plan is to repair broken windows and other parts of the exterior and repaint it," Dalbom said. "When we're done, we'll put it back up somewhere."
A new location has not yet been determined, but Morse Park has already been ruled out because of vandalism, Dalbom said.
City Manager David Kennedy said that the groups were invited to speak during Tuesday's so that council members could start thinking about locations.
"With either place, there is the possibility of having to get easements," Kennedy said. "We wanted them to give a pitch so that council could vote (in a future meeting), then we can start working on what we need to do for placement."
Dalbom said both of the locations discussed during Tuesday's meeting have better visibility and security than Morse Park.
Other locations could also be mentioned in the future. Dalbom said he had heard from some people who would like to see it installed at the city's airport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.