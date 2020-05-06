NEOSHO, Mo. — After adding a "safety valve" for future council members, the Neosho City Council approved increasing the amount of a purchase that triggers a requirement for a sealed bid.
With a 4-0 vote, the council increased the limit from $5,000 to $10,000, but not before adding a sunset clause for the end of the 2021 fiscal year.
"For me to support this, it needs to be set up for a yearly vote," said Mayor Pro Tem Carmin Allen, who led Tuesday's regular council meeting. Mayor William Doubek was absent for medical reasons. "I trust the people we have right now, but I'd like this to be voted on to protect the city and future council members."
The original resolution allowed department directors to approve purchases less than $1,500 and allowed the city manager to approve purchases of less than $10,000. Both of those limits would apply starting with the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
Inflation was cited as one of the main reasons for the resolution, said City Manager David Kennedy, who noted that city employees are spending a lot of time preparing bid packets and handling submissions. Purchases being made would fall under spending planned during the city's annual budgeting process.
The purchase limits have not been increased since 2008, Finance Director Daphne Pevahouse said.
Council members added two amendments to the resolution, both of which passed with 4-0 votes:
• One amendment that effectively ends the policy after fiscal year 2021. City Attorney Steven Hays said structuring the amendment that way would cause the limits to slide back to their previous amounts.
• The other amendment changes the effective date to May 15 in the current fiscal year.
Allen said he understood how inflation has increased the price of goods and services, but he wanted to ensure the City Council had a means to control excessive spending.
"I understand why you need it, but we could get the wrong person who would abuse it," Allen said. "The city has a reputation over the last 10 to 12 years for squandering money. I feel very good about this team, but this whole council could change in two years."
Pool operations shifted
In other business, the council formalized an agreement with Neosho Freeman Family YMCA to operate the city's swimming pool, located at 416 Fairground Road, for the 2020 season.
Under the contract, the city will pay $40,000 for the Y to operate, maintain and insure the pool, including the hiring of lifeguards and concession stand workers. The fee structure will remain the same: $3 for people 16 and older, $2 for children 4 to 15 years old, and free for children 3 and younger. Party rentals would remain $150 for two hours.
The Y will offer free admission to its members under the agreement and also offer swim lessons at the pool.
The city was planning to spend $109,582 and earn $48,000 in concession sales, fees and others, for a shortfall of $61,582, according to documentation provided to board members during a meeting on April 14.
Officials with both the city and the Y will hold a ceremony for the agreement at 9 a.m. Friday at the pool. The pool will be open for swimming from Saturday, May 23, until Aug. 22.
