NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho City Council is poised to make key decisions about the maintenance and monitoring of the Independent Order of Oddfellows Cemetery during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Members of the City Council will vote on:
• Establishing a board to oversee and monitor the condition of the cemetery.
• Considering bids from landscapers to handle upkeep of the cemetery for the upcoming season.
The council in January set rules for conduct within the cemetery and the sale of plots.
The reason the city is now responsible for the cemetery, which is located at South and Freeman streets in southern Neosho, has to do with the cemetery falling into receivership.
Ownership was transferred to the city in November. When a cemetery faces receivership, a series of steps in state law requires the legal jurisdiction where the cemetery is located to assume ownership.
The cemetery had become overgrown to the point where, in June, as many as five employees with the city's parks department helped get landscaping under control, City Manager David Kennedy said in January. After that, two or three employees were used to maintain it.
In June, an investigation into missing cemetery money was started by the Neosho Police Department. That investigation was completed in September and turned over to the Newton County prosecutor's office.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, a total of $18,901.02 went missing over a period three years.
No charges have been filed, but a spokesperson for Prosecutor Jake Skouby said in January that the case was still under review. Globe efforts to obtain an update on the charges have been unsuccessful.
Kennedy said in January that estimated costs for maintaining the cemetery, which is about 31 acres, were at around $100,000 annually. About 8,500 of about 11,000 plots are either occupied or sold.
The city may catch a break on upkeep costs, however. Bids for cemetery maintenance that the council will consider Tuesday night range from $22,500 to $107,298. Fourteen bid packets were sent out, and four were returned.
Cemetery board
The council is expected to formalize the duties of the cemetery board and appoint members to it Tuesday night.
According to city documents, the board will have seven members: two Neosho residents, two Newton County residents, a member from the Neosho-Newton County Library's genealogy department, a City Council member and a city staff member. The council member and staff member would not have voting powers.
James Robert Carter and Michelle Smith have expressed interest in serving as the city representatives, as well as Wes Franklin and Paul Richardson for the county-resident members, and Karen Love as the genealogy department member.
The board will meet no less often than every three months. It will be responsible for developing and recommending rules and regulations, represent the city in cemetery matters, screen potential employees and set up for receiving donations for Memorial Day weekend. It would also recommend expenditures to the City Council, which would have final authority over purchasing decisions.
