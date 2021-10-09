NEOSHO, Mo. — The process of organizing tasting events for alcoholic beverages in Neosho’s city limits could be streamlined in the future.
As the Neosho City Council on Tuesday considered a variance for Myrtle’s Distilled Spirits, it discussed the possibility of creating an option for tasting events in the city’s codes. Such a pathway would allow the city manager to approve tasting events so that the council does not have to approve a variance.
“It would save a lot of effort because we wouldn’t have to continue to come back to council,” City Manager David Kennedy said. “This appears to be something that is requested quite often.”
An ordinance is expected to be drafted for discussion during a future council meeting.
The Myrtle’s tasting event was to take place recently at the Neosho Municipal Golf Course. Similar events have been held on the square over the past few months.
In response to council member Charles Collinsworth’s concerns that a participant could sample something, buy a larger quantity and then stash it in their golf bag, Kennedy said the measure would apply only to tasting events where sampling would be done in a limited area and not events where products would be sold. Sampled products would not be allowed outside of the event.
Council members inquired about the possibility of having such a policy apply only to local distilleries and breweries. City attorney Jordan Paul said that possibilities could include focusing either on whether such a business was inside city limits, or whether to mimic the city’s local vendor preferences, which take neighboring regions into account.
So far, only local businesses have asked for such variances, including Myrtle’s and Indian Springs Brewing Company, which has asked for variances to hold tasting events outside of its location on Main Street on the downtown square.
