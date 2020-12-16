NEOSHO, Mo. — Seeking to cut down on special-use permits for downtown businesses, the Neosho City Council approved changes to two commercial zoning designations.
With unanimous votes Tuesday night, the council on first reading approved expansions for its C-2 and C-3 zoning designations.
The intent was to assist businesses on the square fall into a standard zone so that owners did not need to apply for a special-use permit, said City Manager David Kennedy.
"There are businesses under special-use permits that want to invest more," Kennedy said. "With this, we can move the business into the correct zoning so that they no longer need a special-use permit."
Kennedy cited Goo's Dojo, located at 129 E. Main St., as an example. The new C-2 zone has a list of allowed businesses, including dance, fitness and karate studios.
The C-2 and C-3 designations are used for lighter commercial applications. The C-2 zone is better suited for buildings on the square because it allows for greater building heights. The C-3 designation accommodates a wider variety of business types but imposes a 500-foot distance from churches or schools.
The C-3 zone was recently amended to allow for medical marijuana shops, cultivation or manufacture facilities as allowed by Missouri law.
The new zones will be formalized pending a second and third reading at an upcoming meeting.
