NEOSHO, Mo. — A policy change made by the city of Neosho opens the door for the Neosho School District to establish a day care center for its employees.
The Neosho City Council on Tuesday gave initial approval to a change to its codes for authorizing special-use permits. The change extends the duration of such a permit from three to up to 10 years when it is issued to a political or governmental subdivision.
The change was approved in a 6-0 vote; council member Richard Davidson was absent from the meeting. It is expected to be formally approved during the board’s next meeting Nov. 15.
By that time, the school district may have already submitted an application for such an extended permit.
Last month, the district asked for a rezoning of a property at 1720 S. High St. from R-1 to R-3. The district plans to convert the building, formerly used by South High Christian Church, into a day care center for the district’s employees.
The rezoning was rejected by the council in a 4-1 vote based on fears from neighbors that the land would be sold with the R-3 zoning, and a new buyer would construct multifamily housing on the property. However, council members indicated they would support the school’s project through the use of a special-use permit.
During that Oct. 4 meeting, Superintendent Jim Cummins said the district wanted to avoid a typical three-year permit because board members, and opinions, can change.
Richard Leavens, development services director for the city, said during the meeting that the district’s proposal will be heard by the city’s planning and zoning committee during its next meeting.
Cummins on Tuesday confirmed that the district is still interested in that property for the day care project. It is under contract with the building’s owner and plans to develop a center capable of handling 30 to 50 children.
A special-use permit would need to be issued for the center to operate within an R-1 zoned property.
