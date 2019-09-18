NEOSHO, Mo. — With no major capital investments planned, the Neosho City Council adopted a budget that is close to this fiscal year's budget but feels the pressure of declining revenues.
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the council approved a budget for fiscal year 2020 that holds expenditures of $20,744,020 and estimated revenues of $20,592,574. It includes no major building or infrastructure projects outside of regular maintenance. The current year's budget pegs expenditures at about $21,107,000 and revenues at about $20,543,000.
The biggest investment the budget offers is in employee salaries, said Interim City Manager David Kennedy. While the budget doesn't offer the city's more than 110 employees an across-the-board salary increase, department heads worked on ways to afford slight salary increases for select employees.
"One of the things that was part of the council's thought process is investing in employees," Kennedy said earlier in September. "If you lose an employee after five to 10 years, then you lose all that experience as well. The same is true for police, fire and public works."
Declining revenues have not yet caused a significant rollback of city services, according to paperwork submitted to council members. But without the supplement of a use tax, an increase in property taxes, passage of a public safety tax or other source of revenues, rising expenses won't be able to be met, officials said.
According to the documentation, sales tax revenue has declined by 3.9% from fiscal year 2018, according to revenues received as of August.
"It's not just with Neosho," Kennedy said. "When residents and citizens are doing more online purchasing, then that will reduce sales tax revenues."
In November, the city will ask voters to pass a use tax, which is intended to mirror the city's sales tax on internet and other out-of-state purchases that aren't currently charged sales tax. The new budget, which takes effect Oct. 1, does not bank on that tax passing, however.
