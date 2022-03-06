NEOSHO, Mo. — After first rejecting it over concerns about too much money being redirected to Joplin and then asking for a report about its economic impact, the Neosho City Council agreed to award a $15,000 grant to the organizers of an annual high school basketball tournament.
The council last week gave initial approval to granting $15,000 from the city's motel tax revenue to Branco Enterprises for its sponsorship and organization of the Neosho Holiday Classic. The vote for approval was 5-2 with council members Richard Davidson and Tyler DeWitt in opposition. The grant is expected to be formally approved during the council's next meeting, which is set for March 15.
The tournament is put on annually by Branco and the Neosho School District, and is scheduled during Christmas break. First held in 1954, the tournament marks an opportunity for members of the business community to welcome out-of-town visitors. Over the years, it has hosted teams from as far away as New York, Texas, California and Florida.
Branco for years has bankrolled the tournament, providing not only entertainment but a boost to the local economy. The construction company spent $79,737.14 to produce the event in December. Of that, $43,911.34 was spent locally for food, workers, T-shirts, travel expenses, broadcasting and lodging for players, according to the company's report to the council.
According to the documentation, the tournament operated at a loss in 2021. While total expenses were listed as $79,737.14, it received $40,186.38 in sponsorships and ticket sales. Justin Branham, president of the company, said revenue from sales of concessions is collected by Neosho student organizations that staff the stands.
The company, as has been common practice for years, applied for the $15,000 grant from the city to defray some of its costs. In previous years, approval of the grants for the tournament has essentially been rubber-stamped. It was on track for a similar approval in 2021. The council gave an initial OK with a 6-0 vote Nov. 16. Davidson was absent from that meeting.
But then council members wanted to know about how much money was spent by tournament participants traveling to Neosho. Branham told the council last week that he had no way to calculate that number beyond anecdotal events and industry studies. Estimates developed with the assistance of the Joplin Sports Authority suggest anywhere from "six figures to a million," he said during Tuesday's meeting.
"There is a factor-of-seven theory that can be used as a general guide," Branham said. "But the issue is where people come from, whether local or out of town, and we don't have a way to ID that."
Then another council concern was cited. Residents' objections to the tournament's use of Joplin hotels for lodging for players, resulting in more business for that city instead of Neosho, caused two council members to switch their original affirmative votes. The final approval failed 3-2 on Dec. 7, with Mayor William Doubek and Dewitt switching their votes, and Davidson voting "no." Two members were absent at that meeting.
Doubek said in a Dec. 21 meeting that he was inundated with complaints about the tournament decision on the use of Joplin hotels.
But after Branco's report was given to the council, most of the panel appeared satisfied with company's efforts and voted to award the grant.
Revenues from the city's hotel-motel tax are distributed to events that have the potential to draw visitors to Neosho. The $15,000 expenditure was budgeted for the city's current fiscal year.
In other meeting business, the city gave initial approval to a tax break for Marco Group Inc. in connection with an expansion of its manufacturing floor. The plant is located at 5400 Doniphan Drive, within an enhanced enterprise zone that is eligible for such tax credits.
The business is asking for a break on property taxes on 30,000 square feet. The project of about $4.3 million includes about $1.2 million in real estate value and about $3 million in new equipment, according to documentation supplied to the city.
The proposal calls for 100% of property taxes to be waived the first and second years of operation, 75% until the 10-year mark and 50% until the 25-year mark.
The vote for the tax break was approved 5-0-2. Davidson, a co-founder of the company, recused himself from the discussion, and council member Charles Collinsworth abstained from voting.
