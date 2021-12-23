NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho will start its year developing a new website and software to streamline council votes.
The council on Tuesday approved of two purchases on an emergency basis for the software. The contracts for both, with CivicPlus, are valued at $33,843 and include:
• A new website, worth $21,893. The site would include an automatic notification system for sending messages to residents. This contract has an annual repeating fee of $4,500 to start in the second year of its term.
• Software to assist with council meetings, worth $11,950. The system would make creating meeting packets easier and include a live voting platform and a way to broadcast meetings. This contract has an annual repeating fee of $14,120, to start in the second year of its term.
The measures were approved with 6-1 votes, with council member Richard Davidson voting “no” on both. They were read on an emergency basis based on prices going up at the first of the year, according to city information. The rapid approval allows the city to save $6,421.60.
The city effectively accepted a federally approved bid: CivicPlus is on the U.S. General Services Administration website for government services, and has been determined by that agency to offer the lowest costs for those services. The city of Joplin uses CivicPlus software for its website and meeting broadcasts.
In other meeting business:
• The council gave final approval to changing the traffic-flow direction of Broadway Avenue for a block in northern Neosho.
Traffic on Broadway will now flow southbound between Benham and Sherman streets. It was previously approved on first reading as a two-block stretch; the error was caught earlier this month after the council amended it and passed it only on a second reading, in order to give the public more time to heed the change.
Final approval was given with a 5-2 vote, with council members Charles Collinsworth and Ashton Robinson voting “no.”
• The council approved of creating a consensus agenda for future meetings with a unanimous final approval of charter changes.
In future meetings, matters up for final approval would be placed in a consent agenda, enabling the council to either approve or deny several measures with one vote.
Items would be placed on the consent agenda by the city manager, but the consent agenda would not be approved until the actual meeting. This means that a more controversial matter, or an issue with significant public interest, could be pulled out of the consent agenda for its own vote.
Any council member or resident would have the power to pull an item out of the consent agenda, according to the structure approved by council members. Council members simply need to request that an item be pulled out for further discussion. As for residents, they would be required to file a request in a manner similar to how they would speak on an agenda item by contacting the city clerk before a meeting.
