NEOSHO, Mo. — A recent decision made by the Neosho City Council about Facebook comments may get deleted.
The council on Tuesday voted 4-1 in favor of switching off all comments on the city's Facebook page completely. But the social network does not generally allow comments to be deactivated in that manner, which means the council will likely have to pick the matter up again.
Council member Tyler Dewitt cast the lone vote against the measure Tuesday. He was almost joined by Angela Thomas, who eventually voted "yes" because she did not want to overwork city employees. Thomas said on Friday that she would be in favor of revisiting the issue.
"It's not that I don't want comments," Thomas said. "I don't want conflicts that employees have to spend hours to referee. I value people's opinions and points of view, but if people are posting bad information or arguing back and forth, then those need to be addressed."
Tuesday's vote took place as part of an agenda item discussing the creation of a social media usage policy. The Globe was unable to reach the city manager or mayor to determine whether such a discussion item would resurface during a future meeting.
Not much case law
So far, there have been no legal cases in Missouri that test governments' use of social networks against the Sunshine Law, said Jean Maneke, an attorney for the Missouri Press Association.
Maneke said that the biggest tests in that area have dealt with governments or candidates blocking users, which prevents a user from seeing a government's page.
When user comments are concerned, Maneke said, a government's liability for what people say may increase as a government takes more control of them.
"There is a federal law that says if you host a forum, you are not responsible for comments on that forum," Maneke said. "But once you take control of comments and start moderating them, then you do assume some liability for them."
But controlling comments is exactly the direction toward which Facebook pushes governments.
Ryan Peters, a spokesperson for Facebook, said the service offers government agencies no way to shut off comments completely. Instead, Facebook recommends people running pages on behalf of cities, counties or other governmental entities use the platform's ability to hide or delete individual comments.
"We recommend as a best practice replying to positive or constructive comments, and not engaging with the negative comments," Peters said. "Replying to these comments helps encourage more positive/constructive comments on the page, and ignoring trolls tends to make them go away over time."
Peters did not respond as to why that option is not available but did say that there are no current plans to offer it to governments. In addition to moderation tools, including the abilities to either hide or delete comments and ban users, Facebook offers a profanity filter and other filters to automatically block objectionable content.
According to a 2013 briefing from the Missouri secretary of state's office, social networks are government records in the same ways that emails are under chapters 109 and 610 of state statutes. The state encourages governmental boards to have a written policy about how any social networks will be used. The briefing also warns that "acknowledging or forwarding messages on any service may be perceived as supporting a specific cause or topic."
Maneke said that many cities, counties and other political subdivisions rely on Facebook to stay in contact with residents.
"I know a lot of cities and counties that do not have websites," Maneke said. "Their Facebook accounts are their medium to let people know what's going on."
Neosho's page
While the city of Neosho has a website, it also uses its Facebook page to make announcements, share updates and seek responses to surveys.
During Tuesday's discussion about what direction the city should take, options were given to allow no comments, all comments or deleting select comments — the last of which would require the formation of a city policy, said City Attorney Jordan Paul.
The city uses its Facebook page now for city updates, bulletins, notices of lost animals and broadcasts of City Council meetings. Comments are accepted on each of those posts.
Council members expressed concerns about comments getting out of control over topics related to current events. Mayor Carmin Allen said he had concerns about city staff having to spend too much time dealing with comments and wanted complaints to go directly to city officials instead of festering in comments.
"Our contact information will still be out there," Allen said. "If a person has a complaint, they can email it in."
Rachel Holcomb, development services director, said during the meeting that three staff members post to the page and watch comments. While those employees will often respond to private messages sent to the city's page, they generally will not respond to publicly made comments, she said.
Recent restructuring and budget limitations eliminated the position of a public relations person who would have handled such things, Thomas said. Until then, she does not want city staff members to spend a lot of time resolving issues between commenters who might be arguing or spreading inaccurate information.
"Those three people in staff already have a heavy workload, and if something controversial happens over a weekend, then by Monday morning, it can be a mess," Thomas said. "My biggest concern is that I don't want our employees spending a huge amount of time refereeing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.