NEOSHO, Mo. — After hearing from residents for and against a proposal to close a section of a street, the Neosho City Council delayed action to give more people a chance to voice their opinions.
The council during its regular meeting Tuesday considered a proposal to close a block of North Broadway Avenue, between Benham and Sherman avenues.
The stretch posed for closing is less than 400 feet long and is located in a northern Neosho neighborhood with a handful of homes. A railroad line runs parallel to the road on its eastern side.
The closure would turn Sherman east of Wall Street into a dead end. The east-west road intersects at the northern end of the stretch under consideration for closure.
Mary Hyde, a property owner along Broadway, requested the closure because the road is narrow and has not been maintained, according to documentation from the city. She spoke during Tuesday's meeting and talked about people leaving their cars parked on her property while they use a nearby park.
Other members of the public asked to keep the road open, saying they used it as an access point for homes nearby.
In discussion, city employees reported that the police and fire departments had signed off on the closure, in regard to access for emergency service. An unknown, however, was whether new trash services provider Republic Services would pick up trash bins along Sherman Road.
The council voted to postpone the first reading of the ordinance, in order to clarify questions and to give residents another chance to learn about it. While other legal requirements such as advertisements in legal sections were met, Development Services Director Rachel Holcomb said signs notifying people about the proposal were not placed on the property in a timely manner.
The matter is expected to be brought up again during the council's next regular meeting July 6.
In other meeting business:
• The council gave initial approval to hiring Allgeier, Martin and Associates to design upcoming traffic improvements at Highway 86 and Hammer Road in northwest Neosho.
A roundabout is planned for that intersection. In development since 2019, the project will be completed with the Missouri Department of Transportation with a 50-50 split of costs.
The roundabout is hoped to better manage traffic at the intersection just east of Highway 86's interchange with Interstate 49. Love's and White Oak Station are located on that side of the interchange.
Allgeier, Martin and Associates have already designed two other components of this project: An outer road surrounding White Oak Station's property so that its customers can access the roundabout and travel east toward Neosho, and a traffic light for 86 and Gateway Road.
The roundabout engineering contract approved Tuesday is worth $252,473.13. Final approval is expected during the council's next meeting. Construction is hoped to begin in 2022.
• With a 7-0 vote, the council accepted a bid from SWMO Homes to act as a real estate broker for handling the sale of surplus properties owned by the city. A contract for a yearlong term of service will be presented for approval during an upcoming meeting.
SWMO Homes, operated by broker and Realtor Kevin VanStory, was the only company of eight notified that responded to bid requests for the job. The bid specifies 5.25% of sale price commission, 2.75% of sale price commission when engaged as a buyer's broker on unlisted properties and a $50 flat rate charged on properties for broker price opinions or comparative market analysis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.