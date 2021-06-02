NEOSHO, Mo. — An effort to shift an annual festival's focus to mainly on arts and crafts was undone before it got started.
The Neosho City Council on Tuesday approved opening up vendor applications to all types of vendors, including religious and political organizations, for the festival set for Oct. 2. While discussed by council members as a matter of fairness, it opens up the possibility for political protests and demonstrations similar to what took place at last year's event.
"A booth is a booth is a booth," council member Charles Collinsworth said during the meeting while confirming that the entry fees were the same for each section. "I've had a number of people speak to me about how they don't like how crafters are getting the lead positions. ... I'm totally OK with opening it up to anybody if they are willing to pay for the booth."
After a lengthy discussion among council members, the measure passed 5-2 with members Angela Thomas and Julia Humphrey voting against it, saying that a crafts festival needs to focus on crafts.
"I've been a participant as a vendor in many of these," council member Julia Humphrey said during the meeting. "We don't get people coming in if they see Tupperware and Scentsy because they can get those in their own communities. They come to see a variety of different vendors."
The Neosho Fall Festival is billed on the city's website as an arts and crafts-centered event that also emphasizes history. Regular features include a history alley hosted by the Newton County Historical Society, an arts alley and gallery hosted by the Neosho Arts Council, a farmers market, food and entertainment.
Last year, a local chapter of the Proud Boys, a conservative men's group that describes itself as "Western chauvinists," was allowed to operate a booth at the festival. The group's presence drew protesters from Joplin for Justice, a Joplin-based organization that organizes protests and events about racial equality in law enforcement and government.
Then-Mayor Carmin Allen said he received a number of resident complaints about the local group, called Ozark Mountain Proud Boys, being allowed to attend. Allen said last October that removing the group from the festival would be a violation of its First Amendment rights.
While Proud Boys national founder Gavin McInnes denies affiliations with far-right groups that overtly espouse racist views, the group has been labeled as a hate group by the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center. Members have been involved in violent confrontations with anti-fascists and other ideological opponents at protests across the country.
There were no instances of violence or other disturbances at last year's event. Police Chief Jason Baird said members of the Proud Boys kept to themselves throughout the event; when protesters arrived, it caused a stir among attendees who engaged with them. Council members said the presence of both groups had an effect on others' enjoyment of the festival.
"There was not only the disagreement on city streets, but I got a lot of feedback from citizens who were not happy the Proud Boys were there," Thomas said. "I know a lot of them said they weren't going to go because of that."
Mayor William Doubek said several members of the local chapter are also members of the city's Veterans of Foreign Wars post, of which Doubek is also a member.
"I can only speak for the local chapter, but a vast majority of them are veterans. ... They were highly insulted. All they did was have a booth," Doubek said during the meeting. "If outsiders hadn't come in, our community wouldn't have had a reason to get upset."
A shift in focus to arts and crafts was hoped to remove all political-group vendors. The council last year established the direction; applications for this year's event were set up accordingly.
Prior to Tuesday's meeting, the city's events board asked the current council for permission to open it to retail and direct sales. Council member Richard Davidson instead made the motion to open the event entirely.
"If Black Lives Matter wants to sell coffee, do it, sign up as a food vendor. If Proud Boys want to sell coffee, do it, sign up as a food vendor," Davidson said. If either group starts "crap, I'll tell them they were wrong. The issue is people trying to stir up problems."
