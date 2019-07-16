NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Commission is seeking the city's financial participation to replace a bridge in the northeast section of town.
The Coler Street bridge, a low-water bridge on Hickory Creek just west of the Morse Park Baseball Fields, is in need of replacement, according to documents presented to Neosho City Council members during the council's regular meeting Tuesday night.
Public Works Director Nate Siler said the commission has access to a federal grant that would require the commission to pay 20% of the replacement's cost. While the bridge is in the jurisdiction of the county, Siler said, commissioners have asked about whether the city could participate, based on the bridge's proximity to Morse Park.
Siler said the funding will be available to the commission only until sometime in 2020 and that this bridge is one of the commission's top priorities. But the city would not be asked to contribute until working on its 2021 budget, Siler said.
Council members seemed to reach a consensus for partnering with the county. They will vote on whether to participate during a future meeting.
In other meeting business:
• Neosho water customers seeking a leak adjustment on their bills must now show proof of hiring a contractor to fix leaks.
With a 4-0 vote, the council approved changing the adjustment's requirements from hiring a licensed plumber to hiring a licensed contractor.
The policy grants water customers an annual chance to receive an adjustment on a high water bill caused by leaks in piping from the meter to the house. The adjustment can be up to 50% of a month's worth of service. Granting the adjustment required showing proof that repairs had been made.
• The city heard a presentation about reconstructive work for the dam at Lime Kiln Access on Shoal Creek from Rick Horton, a fisheries management biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The proposed project calls for adding a sloped surface on the spill side of the dam, creating a rapids area. The slope would greatly reduce a drowning hazard along that spot of Shoal Creek, and allow boats and other watercraft to traverse the area of the dam.
Because the surface would also allow aquatic life to move upstream and downstream over the dam, money from a fish passage program run by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could be obtained.
Horton said as much as $41,000 could be available for planning the project, and he asked the city to consider being a future partner for planning and construction.
• The city officially recognized the appointment of police Chief David Kennedy as the city’s interim city manager in the wake of Leland Butcher's resignation earlier this month.
Kennedy was given the position as soon as Butcher’s resignation was accepted by the council. That acceptance took place last week during a special meeting.
