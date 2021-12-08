NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho City Council is poised to change how it conducts business during its meetings.
The council on Tuesday gave initial approval to adding a consent agenda to its meetings. The consent agenda would allow council members to approve several decisions with a single roll-call vote.
The council plans to use the consent agenda for routine items such as ordinances and resolutions that require second and third readings. Other area boards and governments, such as the Joplin City Council and Neosho Board of Education, have a consent agenda portion that is used in a similar manner.
The council voted 5-0 in favor of initial approval; final passage is expected during an upcoming meeting. Council members Charles Collinsworth and Ashton Robinson were absent from Tuesday's meeting.
Items would be placed on the consent agenda by the city manager, but the consent agenda would not be approved until the actual meeting. This means that a more controversial matter, or an issue with significant public interest, could be pulled out of the consent agenda for its own vote.
Any council member or resident would have the power to pull an item out of the consent agenda, according to the structure approved Tuesday by council members. Council members simply need to request that an item be pulled out for further discussion. As for residents, they would be required to file a request in a manner similar to how they would speak on an agenda item by contacting the city clerk before a meeting.
The move is hoped to streamline future meetings. Under the council's current structure, items for second and third readings are considered under an "unfinished business" segment of the agenda. The council votes on each item in that segment.
City Attorney Jordan Paul said during the meeting that the consent agenda structure accommodates another portion of the city charter that calls for roll-call votes.
In other meeting business, the council gave approval to a measure without giving it a third reading. The reason was to correct a mistake in a measure regarding Broadway Avenue that the council initially approved in November.
The council during its Nov. 16 meeting gave initial approval to designating a two-block stretch of Broadway as a southbound one-way street between Washington and Sherman avenues.
On Tuesday, City Manager David Kennedy said the ordinance should have indicated a one-block stretch between Benham and Sherman Avenues.
To fix the mistake, the council approved an amendment to the ordinance fixing the mistake, then gave only a second reading, which the council approved with a 5-0 vote. A third reading of the measure is anticipated during the council's next meeting, enabling interested members of the public to learn of the change.
