NEOSHO, Mo. — Residents will be asked to decide in April whether sales of recreational marijuana, newly legalized by state law, should be taxed.
With a 7-0 vote, the Neosho City Council last week gave approval to ballot language that would place a 3% sales tax on retail sales of marijuana sold within the city. The measure was passed on an emergency basis, in order to meet a Jan. 24 deadline for issues to be placed on the April 4 ballot.
In addition, the council also granted initial approval of code and zoning changes that reflect Amendment 3's legalization, allowing medical dispensaries in Neosho to convert to recreational sales:
• A provision allowing medical marijuana in C-1 commercial zones was adjusted to account for recreational sales by removing the word "medical." The council voted 7-0 in favor of the change.
• A provision allowing cultivation and testing facilities under the city's zoning codes also passed with a 6-1 vote, with council member Carl Cobb voting against it. City Attorney Jordan Paul said during last week's meeting that the state will be more strict with the number of state licenses available and that he did not expect the “free-for-all” that occurred in other states.
Those zoning changes are expected to be formally approved during a future meeting.
Amendment 3, passed by a relatively slim majority of voters in November, grants cities the opportunity to impose an additional sales tax on sales within their limits. Joplin will considering proposing the tax soon, and Carthage on Tuesday authorized putting a sales tax on the ballot in April.
The statewide initiative does not allow any new dispensaries, Paul said — a provision that opponents argued would stifle competition.
"The compromise between the state and the industry is to allow micro-dispensaries to carry less product," Paul said during a December meeting of the City Council. "They will have to follow the seed-to-sale model set forth in Missouri, demonstrating that the product can be tracked from a Missouri grower to a Missouri dispensary, just as the current dispensaries are required to follow.”
Once these measures are decided, however, the council may take further actions regarding the sale of recreational marijuana within city limits. Another provision of Amendment 3 allows cities to opt out of allowing legal sales, if a supermajority of voters approve. The opt-out provision would not take effect until November.
Council member Richard Davidson said that provision allows Neosho to reap tax benefits from the sale during a period where voters have to wait until they get their say.
“The state is the one that decides, and we’re going to have marijuana here whether we like it or not,” Davidson said about the period until cities can start the process of opting out. “It doesn’t mean that we are going sell or allow it to be sold, but if it is, we’re going to tax it."
In response to a question from council member Ashton Robinson, City Manager David Kennedy said that state law would still allow use of recreational marijuana if the city were to eventually ban sales.
