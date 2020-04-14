NEOSHO, Mo. — Because it was far less than hoped for, the Neosho City Council rejected a federal grant that would have provided money to buy properties from Neosho flooding victims.
The Neosho City Council on Tuesday turned down $5,386,728 in federal Community Development Block Grants disbursed by the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The money would have been used for victims of flooding in 2017. Instead of a vote, the measure died for lack of a motion.
"That's enough to buy out a house here or there, but it's not enough to take care of a section," Mayor Pro Tem Carmin Allen said. "This wouldn't help residents at all. We were wanting something that would help everyone."
About $58 million from the same pool of CDBG funds were also made available to other areas in Missouri that experienced similar flooding, including areas around West Plains, Van Buren and Doniphan. City officials in March were told by the Department of Economic Development that the Neosho area had received the largest portion of funding.
City officials had hoped to receive about $40 million for the buyouts. Interest in them was significant, especially after many of the same properties that flooded in April of 2017 experienced similar flooding in June 2019. According to a city survey, 147 of 205 respondents favored a buyout.
Under the plan, properties bought out would have to be converted to either open space, parkland or flood plain, and wetlands management.
But because of the limited amount of funding, council members saw only a few scattered properties able to take advantage of the program, not entire sections.
"This won't solve our problems," council member Jon Stephens said. "It will just make it worse."
The grant came with priorities built in. Priority would be given to households with:
• Seniors 62 and older, or children 5 and younger.
• Special needs or special accommodation requirements.
• Low- to moderate-income demographic groups.
The city was working with the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council and Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri to assist landowners with applying for the grants. That intake process was slated to begin this month.
Allen said that he hoped the city could pursue a more comprehensive solution. Another pool of CDBG funding might be available for such programs — the state in March announced $41 million available for flooding mitigation funds for projects such as widening creeks, building bridges, adding culverts or construction flood-resistant roads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.