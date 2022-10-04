NEOSHO, Mo. — While rejecting a rezoning request from the local school district, Neosho City Council members indicated their support of the project through a different municipal process.
The school district requested a rezoning of a property at 1720 S. High St., located in the southern part of town, from R-1 to R-3, for the purpose of renovating a building at that address into a day care center for children of district employees.
The council rejected the rezoning by a vote of 4-1. Council member Charles Cobb cast the vote supporting the rezoning; members Charles Collinsworth and Richard Davidson were absent.
But council members expressed interest in allowing such a use through a special-use permit and even discussed the possibility of removing a time limit — most special-use permits are written for three years.
"I like the idea of a special-use permit with no time restrictions, if that is a possibility," Mayor Tyler DeWitt said.
During the meeting, school Superintendent Jim Cummins said the district had hoped to avoid the use of a special-use permit because board members, and opinions, can change.
"The concern I have is I don't want to invest taxpayer money to convert something, then be at the mercy of coming back three years later," Cummins said. "This will be a pretty expensive investment."
Cummins said plans call for the center, formerly used by South High Christian Church, to care for anywhere from 30 to 50 children. He said day care is one of the district's largest needs among both existing employees and new recruits.
The city's planning and zoning committee in September recommended denial of the rezoning based on public response, said Director of Development Richard Leavens. Neighbors' chief concern was that the district would sell the rezoned land to a developer who would build multifamily apartments on the property.
Cummins addressed that concern during the meeting, saying that the district is not in the business of selling land and that the district would be receptive to limiting future buyers of that property.
Other concerns brought about by neighbors include increased traffic on High Street, ingress and egress, noise levels and extended operations. Council members were skeptical that a day care facility would generate excessively high traffic.
Cummins said that while an in-depth traffic study had yet to be performed, the district was already considering the possibility of a circle drive to aid traffic flow. The property already has an adequate parking lot.
He said he would take the city's decision to the Board of Education for further discussion but also indicated that building such a center for immediate needs was not likely.
"If it doesn't work out, we'll continue to seek property and do what we need to do to make our school system better," Cummins said. "Places that are made for day cares don't come along that frequently, and in our current construction climate, we are not going to build one."
Depending on discussions, the council may consider a special-use permit during a future meeting, effectively allowing the day care under R-1 zoning. Leavens said almost all other independently owned day cares are located within R-3 zones.
In other meeting business:
• The city approved an agreement with the city of Joplin to share Neosho-owned training equipment for firefighters at Joplin's training facility.
The Neosho Fire Department owns a Swede flashover simulator. Under the terms of the agreement, Neosho will retain ownership and maintenance responsibilities of the simulator. Both Neosho and Joplin firefighters will be able to use the simulator, as well as other training equipment such as the center's training tower, skid pad, burn props and classrooms.
• The city established regulations for operating RV parks within city limits. The regulations limit the time a tenant can stay at the park, ensuring that someone does not become a tenant for months.
City Manager David Kennedy said the regulations were a better option than including them in zoning designations because every proposed RV park would require approval from the council.
