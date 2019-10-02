NEOSHO, Mo — With the passage of several resolutions, the Neosho City Council on Tuesday began the process of officially applying for federal funding to offer land buyouts and relocations to victims of flooding in 2017.
The process will not be completed until later this month. The council must give a second and third reading to the ordinances, which is scheduled to be considered during the council's next meeting on Oct. 15. The deadline for completing the application comes before the end of October.
The size of the project revealed itself to council members during Tuesday's meeting, as they grappled with a variety of requirements for receiving the funding. They also acknowledged the fact that the city will have to plan a use for properties it buys out in the future.
"This will change the way our city looks," said council member Jon Stephens after council members examined six potential buyout zones.
Compiled from a combination of geological flood plain descriptions and survey results from people who experienced flood damage in 2017, the six zones include hundreds of properties:
• Zone 1 roughly follows Riverside Drive and Stratford Place eastward similar to the path of Hickory Creek, then drops down Shartel Drive, ending at South Street.
• Zone 2 roughly follows Lafayette Street south from Maple Street to about Glenview Place.
• Zone 3 lies immediately north of Zone 2 and encompasses mainly White Avenue from Chestnut to Elm streets.
• Zone 4 encompasses an area on the eastern side of Highway 86, including its curve to the east after Brook Street.
• Zone 5 is north of Highway 86 and stretches in a northeasterly direction to about Smith Avenue.
• Zone 6 is a small zone that includes portions of Main, Jefferson and Wall streets.
Being in a zone does not force a decision upon a property owner, said Rachel Holcomb, the city's director of economic development.
"We have to recognize the zones we want to offer aid to," Holcomb said. "Then we have to create the the idea of what we'd like to do in that area once the homes are gone."
Land bought from residents can be used only for open space, recreational use or flood plain and wetlands management. That sets up scenarios in which some landowners who want to remain on their properties could find themselves surrounded by vacated properties. Council member Tom Workman said that those properties could be a financial burden for the city in the future.
"If we let those spots grow wild, the neighbors won't be real happy," Workman said. "It will be a burden to maintain those after a flood buyout."
The zones will be displayed during a public hearing next week. Set for 6 p.m. Monday at The Civic, located at 109 W. Main St., the meeting will focus on details about the Community Development Block Grant funds the city seeks to secure. The Missouri Department of Economic Development will determine the amount of the award; the city expects to hear that amount in November or December.
Before accepting the zones, the council also wrestled with enacting requirements that members said don't immediately pertain to flooding.
One of the requirements is a city policy that bars law enforcement from using excessive force during nonviolent civil rights demonstrations, including the limiting of access to a public facility during that process. Another required policy bans discriminatory housing practices and creates a fair housing committee.
Members eventually passed both of those measures with revisions submitted by City Attorney Stephen Hays.
Everything during Tuesday's meeting was advanced on a first reading. They will not be official until the second and third readings scheduled for Oct. 15, which will give council members another chance to consider them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.