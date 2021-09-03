ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The “miracle man.”
That’s what the nursing staff at Missouri Baptist Medical Center has dubbed Vincent Simone, the 23-year-old who has been fighting COVID-19 since early June.
Following a series of setbacks that family members have likened to riding an “out-of-control roller coaster,” the Neosho man spoke for the first time since Aug. 2 on Wednesday morning, less than an hour after a tracheostomy tube was removed from his throat.
When that moment arrived, Sarajane Armstrong, Vincent’s mother, was back home in Neosho for her daughters’ first day of school, a day she never misses. Afterward she received a video call from Hannah Simone, Vincent’s wife, who was at her husband’s side in St. Louis.
Armstrong gave Vincent her usual greeting — “Morning, Son, how’re you doing?” She expected Hannah to speak for him, or for Vincent to mouth his words, flash her a thumbs-up, or point to a nearby alphabet to spell out his answer.
Instead, "he said, ‘I’m doing good, Momma.’ And I screamed and I yelled and I ran through the house; I was saying, ‘Ah! He’s talking,'” she said. “I literally screamed because I hadn’t heard that voice in a long time” — since June 26, in fact, the day Vincent was placed into a medically induced coma.
On Saturday, Aug. 28, Vincent stood and walked five steps around his room. A few days later, he upped that count to 10 steps, moving from his bed to a waiting wheelchair.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” Armstrong said. “I don’t even have words. He’s had everything thrown at him and he’s fought through it all.”
An impossible comeback
Vincent, a new-construction plumber by trade and a 2016 Neosho High School graduate, blamed his COVID-19 on heatstroke on June 11, after a long day outdoors. On June 15, he tested positive for the coronavirus, for which he had not been vaccinated, and was placed under house quarantine. Two days later, struggling for breath, he was rushed to Freeman Neosho Hospital; later, he was transferred by plane to Missouri Baptist.
Despite his age and a strong constitution — he was a football offensive lineman and record-breaking weightlifter for Neosho High School — several preexisting conditions helped fuel the COVID-19-induced pneumonia inside his lungs, including monogenic diabetes and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a serious lung disease.
He was first placed on a ventilator to aid his labored breathing. Later, Vincent was hooked up to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine, which supports the regular functions of the heart and lungs to allow the body a better opportunity to fight off the virus. Later still, he was hooked up to a second ECMO machine — a rarity. Through July, Vincent also had to deal with a contagious bacterial infection, a bleeding ulcer and an infection of a heart valve.
It’s for all of these reasons Vincent was given a mere 30% chance of survival.
On Aug. 1, he was taken off one of the two ECMO machines, and remained stable until early Aug. 4, when Armstrong was told they would need to make a sudden, in-person trip north to the hospital. “They didn’t think he would make it through the night,” she said, “because his oxygen levels had dropped into the 60s and he wasn’t doing well at all.”
Vincent’s right lung collapsed the following day, she said, “and he pretty much quit breathing.”
That’s when the tracheostomy tube was inserted. Later, his left lung collapsed, and another tube was inserted to help him breathe.
“Then palliative care contacted us,” she said. “Wow, that’s such a horrible feeling."
One of the doctors told her of her son's grim chances, telling her should the machines fail he probably wouldn't make it. "And I told him, ‘he’s going to make it.’”
A mother and her son
That night — garbed in a gown, gloves, hood and mask — she sat next to her son’s bed and talked to him, squeezing his hand. It was the first time she’d been able to touch her son since early June, when Vincent first went into home quarantine.
“We couldn’t really hug him — though I did give him a kiss with my (mask) on — but I just sat there and let him hear my voice so he would fight some more. My son’s a fighter. He always has been. Both doctors we spoke to flat out told us that they were not ready to give up on Vincent, and they never did.”
Less than 48 hours later, he woke up and was soon disconnected from the first ECMO machine, an unexpected improvement. As Vincent slowly gained his senses and grew more alert, his first concerns centered around the well-being of his younger siblings, who all adore him, and how the family was fairing financially.
“Just Vincent being Vincent,” his mother said.
He’s still “processing things a little bit; he’s doing pretty good with it,” she continued. “He’s a little emotional — anyone would be in his situation. He’s now just realizing some of the things he’s gong through, and it’s got to be overwhelming for him.”
Getting vaccinated
Back in Neosho, Armstrong proudly stated earlier this week that she's had her first COVID vaccine shot and is counting down the days for the second shot; other family member are in the process of doing the same.
Nobody in the Armstrong household was vaccinated when Vincent came down with the coronavirus back in June, and when Vincent was in the coma in mid-July, Armstrong was considering getting vaccinated.
"I'm now glad I've done it," she said.
Prior to her son's COVID-19-related problems, she admitted she didn't think much about the pandemic's dangers. But that changed with Vincent's hospitalization.
'Walking on clouds'
Whether it’s Armstrong or Hannah or another family member, someone is with Vincent at all times in St. Louis, “because he’s awake and he doesn’t want to be alone. And I don’t blame the poor kid, you know. He’s been asleep for almost three months.”
Right now, Vincent is off all breathing machines and both chest tubes have been removed. He is focused on regaining some of the 140 pounds he lost since his hospitalization. Those caring for him hope to move him to a long-term center to complete his rehab in nearby Springfield in the coming weeks.
On Thursday, after he'd walked from the hospital bed to his wheelchair without assistance of a walker, "all the nurses and his doctor on the floor were all cheering him on and clapping," she said.
“I am walking on clouds right now,” she said. “I always had hope, but to see him sitting up in a chair and eating, it’s just a miracle. A true miracle.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.