NEOSHO, Mo. — Newly formed competitive golf teams at Crowder College could soon have a regular practice location at the city's course.
The Neosho City Council on Tuesday considered a proposal from the college to use the course for practice, and for hosting tournaments where the team would compete against other college and university teams.
Council members expressed concerns about costs. The proposal submitted by Crowder calls for waiving use fees for the team's members while practicing on the course, according to documentation provided by the city. Fees for hosting tournaments would be assessed at the city's discretion.
Parks Director Clint Dalbom said that the city has similar arrangements with area high school golf teams. Council members had varying opinions about whether such fees should be waived for college students.
Near the end of the meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Davidson said that he learned that the Missouri Southern Foundation pays fees at Twin Hills Country Club for Missouri Southern State University golf team members.
No vote was taken about the agreement during Tuesday night's meeting. A more formal agreement is expected to be drafted and considered during a future meeting.
In other meeting business:
• Council members with a 5-0 vote approved a $4,600 expenditure to have new murals created at Morse Park. Mayor William Doubek and council member Charles Collinsworth were absent because of illness.
Artist Sandra Pemberton will paint murals on gas station-style pavilions in the northern area of the park. Pemberton has painted several murals across the county, including one in Stella.
The Newton County Tourism Council has invested $750 in the total $5,700 cost, and Friends of the Park has donated $350.
• A grant of $1,620 was approved for an upcoming disc golf tournament. The money will be paid from revenues of the city's hotel-motel tax. The vote was 5-0 in favor.
The Little Big Show Disc Golf Tournament is set for July at Morse Park.
