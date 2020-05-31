NEOSHO, Mo. — Voters on Tuesday will decide on a levy increase for the Neosho School District.
The district is asking for a 39-cent increase in its levy. The money generated by the increase would be used for two general purposes:
• To complete construction of a variety of buildings, including a performing arts center, field house and locker room renovations at the high school, as well as safe rooms at Benton Elementary and Neosho Middle schools.
• To gain extra money to improve teacher and staff salaries in the future.
If approved by voters, the district would increase its operating levy to $3.14 from $2.75 and leave its debt service levy at 60 cents, for a total levy of $3.74 per $100 of assessed valuation, with no sunset on the operating levy upon completion of the projects. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $710.60 annually in school taxes. That same homeowner now pays $636.50.
The levy increase is projected to raise up to $22 million for its construction projects that would be undertaken via lease-purchase financing. Those projects include:
• A new performing arts center on the north end of the high school. A new theater seating about 1,500 would be built, as well as new classrooms, rehearsal spaces and workshops for band, choir and theater classes.
• A new field house at the north end of the football field. This locker room would replace existing facilities that district officials say have not been majorly updated since the 1950s. It would also offer a concessions pavilion and restrooms.
• A community multipurpose end zone structure and indoor training center.
• Storm shelters at Benton and Central elementaries, Field Early Childhood Center and Neosho Middle School. The addition of these shelters would allow expanded early childhood education at Benton.
Because the district proposes a lease-purchase arrangement instead of issuance of general obligation bonds to fund construction costs, only a simple majority is needed for passage. Bond issues need a four-sevenths majority, or 57.1%, for passage.
The consideration of a levy increase started out in May of last year as an effort to build safe rooms at each school that did not have one. Board President Stuart Puckett said in January that meetings with the community about district resources encouraged the board to expand its plan.
"These are things our patrons are asking for, so why wait?" Puckett said in January. "We have an auditorium that seats only 320, and that's smaller than one (grade of students) at the high school. Our field house was built in the ’50s, with no major renovations since then. It's time to make an investment for our district."
