NEOSHO, Mo. — Officials weren't sure which way to go with the annual Neosho Fall Festival.
One option was a smaller event that festival coordinator Paul Richardson worried would flop.
“If you put on a half-baked event, it hurts you worse than canceling an event,” he said.
When the Neosho City Council decided to go forward with the festival, Richardson began to prepare for the second option — a higher turnout than the normal 10,000 people. He said he thought people who’d been socially distanced for so long would be eager to get out of the house, and on Saturday, he was right. He said turnout was about 150% larger than average.
“With it being COVID season, we’ve not gotten to be very social, so it’s nice to just be normal," said Lisa West, who attended the festival with her two children.
The event covered the city’s downtown square with about 115 vendors.
Richardson said setting up the vendors required added restrictions this year. Because of COVID-19, he had to come up with a health and safety plan and have it approved by the Newton County Health Department and City Council.
The plan meant leaving spaces between booths, encouraging masks and requiring hand sanitizer at each booth. The Neosho Arts Council normally puts on a sidewalk chalk art competition but canceled it because of the pandemic. Normally, there are bounce houses open, but this year, they were replaced with safer options, including laser tag and cornhole.
Mike Huntzinger, another attendee, said, “(We) were surprised they had it at all because of the COVID stuff. So whenever we heard they were doing it, we definitely wanted to come down and support it.”
In the days leading to the festival, Neosho residents became concerned after learning Ozark Mountain Proud Boys had obtained a booth at the festival. The chapter is affiliated with the national organization that became a topic in the presidential debate last week. President Donald Trump told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” when pressured to denounce white supremacy groups.
At a City Council meeting Thursday, several residents tried to get the council to disallow the Proud Boys’ booth at the festival.
“The city couldn’t really refuse them a booth,” Richardson said. “You can’t pick and choose on this.” If the city denied the Proud Boys’ application, he said, they would have to create a policy that would also exclude politicians, churches, direct-sale vendors, and other organizations.
The Proud Boys had about 10 members at their festival booth. None were willing to provide their names when asked for interviews.
Vendors at other booths were also pleased with the amount of business they received. Jon and Gail Behrle are both retired teachers. A large portion of their income now comes from the custom bags and cutting boards they sell during the August-December show season.
“Typically we do about 20 to 25 shows a year,” said Jon Behrle. “But this year, obviously, we haven’t — well, this is only our second show. Everything else has been canceled.”
He said Neosho’s Fall Festival was a good opportunity. Less than an hour after the festival opened, the Behrles had already sold several pieces.
Bonnie Delano also rented a booth but doesn’t depend on the profits. She began crocheting several years ago when she broke her ankle two times and had to sit for long periods. Four years ago, she started coming to the Neosho Fall Festival.
“Everybody is so friendly, and if they tell you they’ll come back, this is the one place they usually come back. Other places, maybe they come back, maybe they don’t.”
Richardson, a former vendor himself, said: “What really matters is that people come and have a good Neosho experience.”
